Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$7.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$7.00. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CIA. B. Riley increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.45.

Shares of TSE:CIA traded up C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.35. 165,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,125. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$4.57 and a 1-year high of C$7.77.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$387.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.50 million. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.7898627 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

