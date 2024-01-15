Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Position Lifted by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 53,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $211.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.64 and its 200-day moving average is $202.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

