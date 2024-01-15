Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.02

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.02 and last traded at C$11.97, with a volume of 133618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.81.
CSH.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.20.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,050.00%.
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
