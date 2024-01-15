China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 767 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,504,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Marriott International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $225.50 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $228.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

