China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 71.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Illumina by 203.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 2.1 %

Illumina stock opened at $138.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.17 and a 200 day moving average of $144.01. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

