China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,326 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 84.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

