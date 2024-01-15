China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,030 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 9,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 267,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,162,222 shares of company stock valued at $186,462,891. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $162.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $187.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.