CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 9,765 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,318 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $72,006,000 after buying an additional 480,156 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 15.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 389,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 4.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 738,439 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,987,000 after purchasing an additional 166,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.05.

eBay Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $41.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

