CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,565,739 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.13% of Kinross Gold worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097,512 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,701,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $718,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,091 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,436,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,731,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,647 shares during the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.73.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.89 on Monday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

