CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,049,679 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,345,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,252,000 after purchasing an additional 947,576 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $31.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $46.88.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

