CIBC Lowers Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$23.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DND. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.
Dye & Durham Price Performance
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of C$120.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$118.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dye & Durham will post 0.102976 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.82%.
Insider Activity at Dye & Durham
In other news, insider Plantro Ltd. bought 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$7,427,640.00. Insiders have acquired 915,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,990 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
