Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Cut by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.1% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,785,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,960,822. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

