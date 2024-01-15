Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Takes $787,000 Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.83. The company had a trading volume of 196,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,411. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMG

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.