Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Short Interest Update

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 100,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Citizens & Northern Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CZNC opened at $20.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.44. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Citizens & Northern

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern

(Get Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.