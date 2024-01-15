Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Short Interest Update

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 100,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Citizens & Northern Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ CZNC opened at $20.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.44. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68.
Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Report on Citizens & Northern
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens & Northern
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.
About Citizens & Northern
Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.
See Also
