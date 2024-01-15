CMC Financial Group Has $964,000 Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

CMC Financial Group increased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,426 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,798 shares during the quarter. Transocean makes up 1.6% of CMC Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in Transocean were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Transocean by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIG. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Transocean Stock Performance

Transocean stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.81.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

