Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTSH. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a sell rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.35.

CTSH stock opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $78.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

