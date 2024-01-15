Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Coliseum Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MITA stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.67. 8,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. Coliseum Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Institutional Trading of Coliseum Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITA. Meteora Capital LLC boosted its position in Coliseum Acquisition by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 141,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coliseum Acquisition by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 94,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Coliseum Acquisition by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coliseum Acquisition

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

