Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,742,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,755,944. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.