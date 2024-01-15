Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,742,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,755,944. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.
CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
