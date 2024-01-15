CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COMM. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. CommScope has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $523.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Research analysts expect that CommScope will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 841,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,520.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 841,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,520.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 360,913 shares in the company, valued at $627,988.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 360,132 shares of company stock worth $590,599 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in CommScope by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

