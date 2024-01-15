Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 1,855 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,593,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,255. The firm has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.34. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

