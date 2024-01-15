Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.5% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $218.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.99 and a 200 day moving average of $214.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.