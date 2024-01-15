Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.26. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.