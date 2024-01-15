Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 44 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Intuit were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 0.5 %

INTU stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $611.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,511. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $582.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $378.22 and a 12 month high of $631.07. The company has a market cap of $171.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.