Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 570 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,462 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.06. 6,680,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,726,889. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.25. The stock has a market cap of $159.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.55.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

