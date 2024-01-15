Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 8,390 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,007,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,607,681,000 after buying an additional 5,910,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,509,733,000 after buying an additional 8,171,700 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,500,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,448,296,000 after buying an additional 4,174,284 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,055,808,000 after buying an additional 2,349,112 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.62.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.56. 18,774,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,149,789. The firm has a market cap of $162.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

