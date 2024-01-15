Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 94 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,568 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Boeing were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its position in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1,335.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,285,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,274,777. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

