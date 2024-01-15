Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.35. 11,919,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,412,044. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day moving average of $87.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

