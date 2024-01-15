Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 5,765 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $161,121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9,259.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $130,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $99,081,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.86. 2,383,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

