Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,966,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,153,957,000 after purchasing an additional 515,481 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 9,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,171,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MA traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $429.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $431.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.90.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

