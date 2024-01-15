Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. On average, analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $40.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $734.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,225.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $76,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,025.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,225.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

