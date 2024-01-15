Comparing Neurogene (NGNE) & The Competition

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) is one of 983 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Neurogene to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Neurogene and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Neurogene alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurogene N/A -37.22% -30.91% Neurogene Competitors -1,987.55% -188.11% -30.95%

Risk & Volatility

Neurogene has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurogene’s rivals have a beta of 0.82, meaning that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurogene 0 0 3 0 3.00 Neurogene Competitors 5668 17255 42155 833 2.58

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Neurogene and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Neurogene presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.20%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 70.46%. Given Neurogene’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neurogene has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of Neurogene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Neurogene shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neurogene and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Neurogene N/A -$57.56 million -2.42 Neurogene Competitors $9.01 billion $236.29 million -2.24

Neurogene’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Neurogene. Neurogene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Neurogene beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Neurogene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurogene Inc. develops life-changing genetic medicines for patients and their families affected by neurological diseases. Its product candidate includes NGN-401, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101 to treat neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis subtype 5 batten disease. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.