Comparing Notable Labs (NTBL) and The Competition

Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) is one of 983 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Notable Labs to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Notable Labs and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Notable Labs 0 0 2 0 3.00 Notable Labs Competitors 5668 17255 42155 833 2.58

Notable Labs presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 718.18%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 70.25%. Given Notable Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Notable Labs is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

1.0% of Notable Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Notable Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Notable Labs and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Notable Labs N/A -39.30% -30.39% Notable Labs Competitors -1,987.55% -188.11% -30.95%

Risk and Volatility

Notable Labs has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Notable Labs’ competitors have a beta of 0.82, meaning that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Notable Labs and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Notable Labs $660,000.00 -$32.30 million -0.30 Notable Labs Competitors $9.01 billion $236.29 million -2.24

Notable Labs’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Notable Labs. Notable Labs is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Notable Labs beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Notable Labs

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, engages in developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic. Its PPMP is designed to identify and select clinically responsive patients prior to their treatment and thus fast-track clinical development in this patient population. The company's pipeline includes Volasertib, a potent Polo-like kinase 1 (PLK-1) inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), pediatric leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndromes indications; and Fosciclopirox, a pro-drug of ciclopirox for AML. Notable Labs, Ltd. is headquartered in Foster City, California.

