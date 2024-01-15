Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) PT Lowered to $60.00

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

CMP stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $842.74 million, a PE ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 156.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 50.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.