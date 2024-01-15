Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Short Interest Up 38.7% in December

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,100 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the December 15th total of 290,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Comtech Telecommunications Stock Up 2.7 %
Comtech Telecommunications stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,100. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $16.87.
Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.
