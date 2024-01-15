Contrasting WEX (NYSE:WEX) and CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH)

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) and CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of WEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of WEX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WEX and CardioGenics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX $2.35 billion 3.60 $201.44 million $6.20 31.94 CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than CardioGenics.

This table compares WEX and CardioGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX 10.80% 32.16% 4.24% CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WEX and CardioGenics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX 0 5 5 0 2.50 CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A

WEX presently has a consensus target price of $219.54, indicating a potential upside of 10.87%. Given WEX’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe WEX is more favorable than CardioGenics.

Risk and Volatility

WEX has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CardioGenics has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WEX beats CardioGenics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEX

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to businesses and government agencies with fleets of commercial vehicles; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no physical card is presented. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to customers in travel, fintech, insurance, consumer bill pay, and media verticals, as well as businesses and financial institutions. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for consumer directed healthcare benefits and full-service benefit enrollment solutions. Its SaaS platform includes embedded payment solutions and plan administration services for consumer-directed health benefits; COBRA accounts; and benefit enrollment and administration services. This segment also provides custodial and depository services for health savings accounts; and payroll-related benefits. This segment markets its products through third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll providers, and health plans. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

