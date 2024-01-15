Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) PT Raised to C$4.50

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Cormark raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$3.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$805.10 million, a PE ratio of -78.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.24 and a 12 month high of C$6.23.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$710.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$604.95 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. Research analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5674157 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

