Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 5.2% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 34,937 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 230.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 9.2% during the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,733 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

