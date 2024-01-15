Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLB. TheStreet lowered Core Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLB

Core Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

CLB opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $736.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.41. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $396,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $575,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 6.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.