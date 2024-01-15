CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 17.2 %

CORR stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

