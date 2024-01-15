Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Increased to C$1.15 by Analysts at CIBC

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.90 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.30 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.79.

Shares of TSE CJR.B remained flat at C$0.90 during midday trading on Monday. 575,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.00. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$2.34. The stock has a market cap of C$176.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

