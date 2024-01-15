Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Tops $3.89 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.89 billion and $183.58 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $10.15 or 0.00023914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00084242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00030549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000954 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 382,880,225 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

