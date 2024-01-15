Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.8% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.0% during the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $8,447,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $9.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $683.24. 2,388,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,178. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $624.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $578.51. The firm has a market cap of $303.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $465.33 and a 1-year high of $683.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

