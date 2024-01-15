Counos Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $16.97 Million (CCA)

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Counos Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Counos Coin has a market capitalization of $16.97 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Counos Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00162946 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000105 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002314 BTC.

About Counos Coin

Counos Coin is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. Counos Coin’s official website is www.counos.io/counos-coin. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Counos Coin Coin Trading

