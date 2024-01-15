Covenant Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,787 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.51. 16,986,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,959,879. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

