Covenant Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 19.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $96,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.4 %

DECK traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $706.68. 162,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $395.90 and a one year high of $723.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $669.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $581.19.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock worth $16,516,349 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.54.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

