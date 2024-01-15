Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for about 1.3% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,702,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,369,105,000 after buying an additional 53,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,021,000 after buying an additional 1,415,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,692,000 after buying an additional 182,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,035,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $388.87. 558,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,622. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.80 and a 12-month high of $438.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.23%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

