Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,554 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 13.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.7% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $437.00. 842,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,044. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $443.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $421.02 and a 200-day moving average of $397.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

