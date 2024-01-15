Covenant Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of INTU traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $611.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,511. The business has a fifty day moving average of $582.48 and a 200 day moving average of $533.54. The company has a market cap of $171.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.22 and a 1 year high of $631.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

