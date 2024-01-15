Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BTT traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $21.09. 108,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,322. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

