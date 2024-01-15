Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,849,000 after acquiring an additional 927,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,283,000 after purchasing an additional 328,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,619,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,507,000 after purchasing an additional 297,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Paychex by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $119.72. 1,033,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,378. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

